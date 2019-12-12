Today
Community
Winter Wreath class: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Columbia River Conservative Music: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 5 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library
Color Christmas with Music: 6 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 662-5995
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m., Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents The Nutcracker: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Holiday Movies at the Library - The Santa Clause: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Puppeteer Marla Bailey: 3 to 4 p.m., Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
“The Polar Express”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, 800-514-3849
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents The Nutcracker: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30 p.m., Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Wells House Holiday Tea: 12:30 p.m., The Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, 888-6240
