Tuesday
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., facebook.com/LinkTransit, teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., masks and physical distancing are required, 664-3392
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., contact 884-8015 for arrangements to access the meeting
Schools
Wenatchee School District special board meeting: 4:30 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/vNqds8PoZl4
Wednesday
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/87284665516
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link:wwrld.us/3svLank, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., GoToMeeting link: wwrld.us/3iqGlHi, teleconference number: 1-408-650-3123, access code: 904-539-133