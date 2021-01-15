Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 415-655-0001, meeting ID: 177-140-1886
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., facebook.com/LinkTransit, Teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, masks and physical distancing are required by attendees, 664-3392
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., contact 884-8015 for arrangements to access the meeting
Schools
Wenatchee School District special board meeting: 4:30 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/vNqds8PoZl4