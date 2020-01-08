Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS — Make Your Own Bookmark Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Undersea Watercolor Craft for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Government

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059

Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261

Friday

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Friday Fun - Lego Competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181, go.evvnt.com/570082-0

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

