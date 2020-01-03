Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Boy Scout Troop 7 Christmas Tree Recycling: 9 a.m., Stemilt Organic Recycling Center, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., troop7sheli@gmail.com
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 10 a.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181
Monday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Pre-school storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Organize your life - Bullet Journal 101: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 12:30 p.m., Wenatchee School District central office, 235 Sunset Ave., 663-8161
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.