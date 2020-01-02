Today

Community

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Friday Fun — Lego Competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

First Friday: Beauty of Bronze: 10 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240

ATLAS Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 1 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Wenatchee First Friday Artwalk: 5 p.m., Downtown Wenatchee, wenatcheefirstfriday@gmail.com

Saturday

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Boy Scout Troop 7 Christmas Tree Recycling: 9 a.m., Stemilt Organic Recycling Center, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., troop7sheli@gmail.com

Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 10 a.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.