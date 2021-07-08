Today

Community

Lake Chelan Bach Festival: 7:30 p.m. virtual concert, bachfest.org/festivalmusicians

Sunday

Community

Lake Chelan Bach Festival: 7:30 p.m. virtual concert, bachfest.org/festivalmusicians

Monday

Community

Lake Chelan Bach Festival: 7:30 p.m. virtual concert, bachfest.org/festivalmusicians

Government

Community

Lake Chelan Bach Festival: 7:30 p.m. virtual concert, bachfest.org/festivalmusicians

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499

Cashmere City Council Meeting: 6 p.m. — 7 p.m., 101 Woodring St., Cashmere.

Tuesday

Community

Lake Chelan Bach Festival: 7:30 p.m. virtual concert, bachfest.org/festivalmusicians

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499

City of East Wenatchee Civil Service Meeting: 5:30 p.m., 271 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee.

Leavenworth Festhalle Oversight Committee: 10 a.m. — 11 a.m., Zoom link zoom.us/j/96255174519?pwd=RVNPUWw0eGhaNWlYNDNQc1B4Smg0UT09

Chelan City Council Meeting: 6 p.m., ask city clerk for Zoom link before 3 p.m. day of or attend in person, 135 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan.

Omak Mid-Valley Hospital Board of Commissioners Meeting: 5:30 a.m., Zoom link zoom.us/j/95224634882.

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags