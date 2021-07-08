Today
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Cashmere City Council Meeting: 6 p.m. — 7 p.m., 101 Woodring St., Cashmere.
City of East Wenatchee Civil Service Meeting: 5:30 p.m., 271 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee.
Leavenworth Festhalle Oversight Committee: 10 a.m. — 11 a.m., Zoom link zoom.us/j/96255174519?pwd=RVNPUWw0eGhaNWlYNDNQc1B4Smg0UT09
Chelan City Council Meeting: 6 p.m., ask city clerk for Zoom link before 3 p.m. day of or attend in person, 135 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan.
Omak Mid-Valley Hospital Board of Commissioners Meeting: 5:30 a.m., Zoom link zoom.us/j/95224634882.