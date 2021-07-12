Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
City of East Wenatchee Civil Service Meeting: 5:30 p.m., 271 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee.
Leavenworth Festhalle Oversight Committee: 10 a.m., Zoom link zoom. us/j/96255174519?pwd=RVNPUWw0eGhaNWlYNDNQc1B4Smg0UT09
Chelan City Council Meeting: 6 p.m., ask city clerk for Zoom link before 3 p.m. day of or attend in person, 135 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan.
City of Chelan Airport Board Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 87066873859, Passcode: 992257
Wednesday
Government
North Central Washington Economic Development District Board: 8:45 a.m., to receive Zoom link email admin@ncwedd.com, (509) 682-6907
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/91633352927, Passcode: 001122, 548-5275