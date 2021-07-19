Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., third floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., teleconference number: 1 (877) 216-1555, passcode 859950, (509) 664-7611
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Wenatchee City Pool, 220 Fuller St., masks are required and social distancing is in effect, (509) 664-3392
Wednesday
Government
City of Wenatchee Lodging Tax Advisory Committee: 3 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., (509) 888-6204
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 301 Yakima St., (509) 664-3300