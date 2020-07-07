Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Today
Government
Chelan County Fire District No. 1 Commission: 2 p.m., contact 662-4734 for information on accessing the conference call.
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., wwrld.us/2Azk7Bs, 548-5275
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/974541767, Meeting ID: 974 541 767, Teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 974 541 767
Thursday
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., Livestream link: youtu.be/6dLjToYvd2M, Teleconference number: 425-436-6335, passcode 471446