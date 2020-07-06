Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Wednesday
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/3e6wrXJ, Teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 836 5336 3215, Password: 351973
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., wwrld.us/2Azk7Bs, 548-5275
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/974541767, Meeting ID: 974 541 767, Teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 974 541 767