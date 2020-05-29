Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 290-238-081,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan County PUD commissioners: 10 a.m., Teleconference number: 509-661-8872, Conference ID:4433472, 661-4212
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 786-705-338,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215