Tuesday
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Facebook livestream: facebook.com/LinkTransit, teleconference number: (877) 216-1555, passcode: 859950, 664-7611
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., masks are required, physical distancing will be in effect, (509) 664-3392
Schools
Lake Chelan School District: 6 p.m., contact (509) 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org for information on joining the meeting.
Wednesday
Government
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., to receive information on joining the meeting contact (509) 682-6400 or email miniguez@wvc.edu