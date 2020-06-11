Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 290-238-081,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference Number: 509-661-8872, ID: 877038#, contact PUD staff at 661-4212 if you wish to participate
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/6048409508, meeting ID: 604 840 9508, 886-6400
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link will be provided at eastmontparks.com/home, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 5:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/85694004130, 745-8871
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950, 664-7611
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Wenatchee Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392