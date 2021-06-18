Today
Community
Juneteenth 2021: 1-4 p.m., Pioneer Park, 220 Fuller St., (509) 888-3284
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, (509) 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., (509) 667-6215
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., 200 Valley Mall Parkway, (509) 886-6400
Greater Wenatchee Regional Public Facilities District Board: 4 p.m., Crunch Pak Room, Town Toyota Center, (509) 667-7847
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, (509) 884-8015
Schools
Cashmere School Board: 7 p.m., district office, (509) 782-3355
Wenatchee School Board: 1 p.m., district office, (509) 663-8161
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, (509) 745-8537
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority office, One Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., (509) 667-6215
East Wenatchee Planning commission: 5:30 p.m., , (509) 884-6233
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, (509) 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m. public forum, City Hall, (509) 548-5275
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district office, (509) 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, (509) 663-8161
Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, (509) 784-2443