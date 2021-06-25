Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510, (509) 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537
Tri-Commission (Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board, Chelan County PUD, Chelan County): 9 a.m., register for the meeting at tinyurl.com/TriComm062921, (509) 884-4700
