Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 290-238-081,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215