Saturday
Apple Blossom Festival
Orchard Bar & Bites Apple Dessert Contest: Walla Walla Point Park, behind Residence Inn Hotel, Drop off dessert entries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Contact: cmayo@thehotelgroup.com
Sunday
Apple Blossom Festival
Pepsi-Cola Youth Day: Memorial Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org
Art 4 Kidz: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Office, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Free, ntact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org
MondayBy Cala Flamond
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/89686432318, (509) 745-8871
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., livestreamed on YouTube: wwrld.us/3cnfCKF, (509) 663-8161
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94825201122, password: 645926, (509) 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., live audio broadcast at lakechelannow.com, (509) 682-4037
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., to connect to the meeting contact (509) 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org