Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94825201122, password: 645926, (509) 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., live audio broadcast at lakechelannow.com, (509) 682-4037
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., call (509) 682-3515 to connect to meeting or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org
Wednesday
Apple Blossom
All Service Club and Community Luncheon: Noon to 2 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91633352927, passcode: 001122, (509) 548-5275
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671