Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 253-999-5697, meeting ID: 715-008-653#
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., zoom.us/j/86808308192, 886-6400
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/82469414561, 884-8015
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Facebook livestream facebook.com/LinkTransit, teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode 859950
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, Masks required by attendees, physical distancing in effect during meeting, 664-3392
East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 880 7528 4919, 886-6103