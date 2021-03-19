Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., https://zoom.us/j/8827199871, passcode: 788276, teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/92937334229, 884-7169
Cashmere School Board: 7 p.m., contact 782-3355 or cibarra@cashmere.wednet.edu prior to noon Monday to learn how to attend the meeting
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m.,wwrld.us/2TlRpd2, 884-4700
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., audio broadcast live on lakechelannow.com, 682-8019
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., to attend meeting contact 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org before 2 p.m. day of the meeting
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/tvbBUGq9Ufw, 663-8161