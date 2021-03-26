Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County Tri-commission meeting: 1 p.m., register to receive meeting info wwrld.us/39AdhKv, 663-8121
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Lake Chelan School District: 6 p.m., to attend the meeting contact 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org
