Tuesday
Government
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., audio livestream at lakechelannow.com, (509) 682-4037
Lake Chelan Airport Board: 6 p.m., teleconference number: (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 922 9572 9797, Passcode: 143834
Our Valley our Future and NCW Libraries Forum: 6 to 7 p.m., Upper Wenatchee Valley residents, wwrld.us/3nWjBBP
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., YouTube livestream: youtu.be/ADlhd8wCloU, 663-8161
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., contact (509) 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org by 2 p.m. for information on how to connect to the meeting.
Wednesday
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94159949844, passcode: 598981,
The Douglas County Planning Commission joint hearing: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/93791707816, passcode: 520623