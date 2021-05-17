Today
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1 (877) 216-1555, passcode: 859950, 664-7611
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., masks are required and physical distancing in effect, (509) 664-3392
City of East Wenatchee Civil Service Meeting: 5:50 p.m., teleconference number: 1 (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 899 8110 2864, passcode: 268552
Our Valley Our Future and NCW Libraries forum: 6 to 7 p.m., wwrld.us/3nWjBBP, for Lake Chelan-area residents
Wednesday
Government
City of Wenatchee Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and Tourism Promotion Board joint meeting: 1 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/81858430947, passcode: 026556, teleconference number: 1 (253) 215-8782
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/87284665516, meeting ID: 872 8466 5516, Teleconference number: 1 (253) 215-8782
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall Council Chambers, 301 Yakima St., second floor, Wenatchee
Schools
Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees: 3 p.m., register in advance at wwrld.us/3or0KPK