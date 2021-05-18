Wednesday
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/87284665516, meeting ID: 872 8466 5516, Teleconference number: 1 (253) 215-8782
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall Council Chambers, 301 Yakima St., second floor, Wenatchee
Schools
Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees: 3 p.m., register in advance at wwrld.us/3or0KPK
Thursday
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/86462031313, teleconference number: 1 (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 864 6203 1313, passcode: 234724