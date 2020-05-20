Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Today
Government
Bridgeport Planning Commission: 7 p.m., teleconference link: global.gotomeeting.com/join/758742885, teleconference number: 1 (872) 240-3311, access code: 758-742-885
Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Today
Government
Bridgeport Planning Commission: 7 p.m., teleconference link: global.gotomeeting.com/join/758742885, teleconference number: 1 (872) 240-3311, access code: 758-742-885
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(Recorded Live on May 19, 2020, at 2 pm AZ time)
As we all struggle to cope with the realities brought about by our current global pandemic, join Wick Poetry Center Director David Hassler of Kent State University for a discussion about the healing power of poetry and how we all can unlock it in our everyday lives. LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription