Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/91663545234, (509) 884-7169
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Port conference room, One Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94825201122, passcode: 645926, (509)884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
East Wenatchee Civil Service meeting: 5:30 p.m., 271 9th Street N.E., East Wenatchee, (509) 886-6103
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., live audio broadcast at lakechelannow.com, (509) 682-8109
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., to connect to the meeting contact (509) 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/DiYXhLN9LC0, (509) 663-8161