Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan County Commission: 9:30 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: (253) 999-5697, Meeting ID:975-6817-4313#
Chelan City Council Workshop: 4 p.m., teleconference number: 1 (253) 215 8782, meeting ID: 988 3056 7284, passcode: 731277
Our Valley, Our Future and NCW Libraries forum: 6 to 7 p.m., wwrld.us/3nWjBBP, for residents of East Wenatchee area
East Wenatchee City Council: 6 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/89320143714, teleconference number: (253) 215 8782, meeting ID: 893 2014 3714