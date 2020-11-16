Tuesday
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950, livestreamed on facebook.com/LinkTransit, 664-7611
Chelan City Council: 4 p.m., streamed at lakechelannow.com, 682-8019
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392
Wednesday
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/87284665516, teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Zoom webinar link: wwrld.us/2II5csL, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 3 p.m., gotomeeting.com/join/71031050, dial-in access: +1-669-224-3412, access code: 710-310-501