Saturday
Community
Christmas Holiday Faire: 8 a.m., Three Hierarchs Orthodox Church, Wenatchee, 263-6441
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Great Library Bake-Off: 11:30 to 1 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
STEM — Straws and Connectors: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
“Matilda”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
Sunday
Chamber Music Festival 2020 Preview: 3 p.m., Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, 548-6347
Monday
Community
The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 745-8871
Schools
Cashmere School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 782-3355
Tuesday
Community
Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller Ave., 470-6416
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Fall Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Banff Mountain Film Festival: 6 to 10:30 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, skileavenworth.com
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
