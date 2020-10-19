Tuesday
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., streamed on Facebook Live, teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, pass code: 859950
Chelan City Council special meeting: 4 p.m., livestreamed at lakechealnnow.com
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., masks required for attendance and physical distance in effect during meeting, 664-3392
Wednesday
Government
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Suite A, 663-5159
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., webinar registration link: wwrld.us/3dIZTEk, 682-6420
Drive-thru Lincoln Park Playground public meeting: 4 to 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., Wenatchee
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., livestream link: wwrld.us/2TcV4cY, 664-3300