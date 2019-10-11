Saturday
Chelan Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, Chelan Library
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Leavenworth Oktoberfest: noon to 1 a.m., downtown Leavenworth, leavenworthoktoberfest.com
The Lake Boys: 6 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, 662-7036
“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org
Walking Tour through the Pioneer Village: 1 p.m., Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, Cashmere, presenter Rod Molzahn, cashmeremuseum.org
Leavenworth Town History Walk: 10 a.m., Lions Club Park, Leavenworth, uppervalleymuseum.org, 548-0728
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Conference Room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Eastmont Transportation Office, 884-7169
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m. meeting, district office, 548-5885
Tuesday
Community
Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller Ave., 470-6416
Unicorn Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, 664-3392
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.