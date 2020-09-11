Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2FkKSvn, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 836-6314-2037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting id: 650 411 499
North Central Accountable Community of Health: 1 to 3 p.m., Zoom link: tinyurl.com/NCACHWPCC, Teleconference number: 253-215-8782, meeting id: 831 8445 6718, 123456
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., teleconference number: 1-978-990-5308, access code: 4330749, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/95973312870, 884-7169
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m. meeting, Zoom link: zoom.us/j/91357219632, 548-5885, CSDinfo@cascadesd.org
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592 meeting id: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting id: 650 411 499
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950, 664-7611
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, masks required, physical distancing will be in effect, 664-3392