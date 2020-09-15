Wednesday

Government

Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/87284665516, meeting id: 872 8466 5516

Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Livestream link: global.gotomeeting.com/join/882526845, 664-3300

Thursday

Government

State Parks and Recreation Commission: 9 a.m., Webex link: wwrld.us/3mrpR3e   

Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., Youtube link: youtu.be/SblIPOgA6bQ, 664-3300

Schools

Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/86548055916, passcode: 551178

 

Join the online forum