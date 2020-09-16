Thursday
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/SblIPOgA6bQ, 664-3300
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/86548055916, passcode: 551178
