Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library, ncrl.org

STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Government

RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650

Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275

Thursday

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS — Make Your Own Bookmark Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Undersea Watercolor Craft for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Government

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059

Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.