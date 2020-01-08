Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Thursday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — Make Your Own Bookmark Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Undersea Watercolor Craft for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
