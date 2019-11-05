Today
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Rock Out to Books with STYLE!: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Government
Link Transit Board Budget Workshop: 3 p.m., Columbia Station 3rd Floor Board Room, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7600
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
Thursday
Community
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1 and 2 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 886-0899
