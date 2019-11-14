Today
Community
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Murder Mystery Dinner: 6 to 8 p.m., Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz,
Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Saturday
Christmas Holiday Faire: 8 a.m., Three Hierarchs Orthodox Church, Wenatchee, 263-6441
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Great Library Bake-Off: 11:30 to 1 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
STEM - Straws and Connectors: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
“Matilda”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
