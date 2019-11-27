Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Holiday Kickoff Movie: 1 to 3 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Build Day: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Schools
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
Thursday
Community
Turkey on the Run: 9 a.m., Walla Walla Point Park, Wenatchee, runwenatchee.com
Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m., Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.