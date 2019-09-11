Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Woven Yarn Bracelet Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, registration required
ATLAS Painted Mandala Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, registration required
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
Friday
Community
Norman Baker: 7-9 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900
Mission Creek Players presents the Elephant Man: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
