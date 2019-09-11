Today

Community

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS Woven Yarn Bracelet Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, registration required

ATLAS Painted Mandala Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, registration required

Government

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059

Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261

Friday

Community

Norman Baker: 7-9 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900

Mission Creek Players presents the Elephant Man: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.