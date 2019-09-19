Today
Community
Book-to-Movie Night “Ready Player One”: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival: Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, salmonfest.org
Mark and Cindy Lemaire, guitar: 6:30 p.m., Ephrata Public Library, free, ncrl.org
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
Friday
Community
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Slim Chance: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.