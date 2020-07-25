Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom: wwrld.us/3f5tO9b, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 290-238-081
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 4997
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., teleconference number: 1-978-990-5308, access code: 4330749
Schools
Fall Public School Reopening Q&A Session: Meeting has been postponed. Questions in advance can be submitted to info@wvmcc.org.
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., wwrld.us/3jE9zCI, public comments: 888-4698 or email questions to schoolboard@eastmont206.org
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom: wwrld.us/2WVlUJb, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8593, Meeting ID: 786-705-338
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 1 p.m., Zoom: tinyurl.com/cdrpa-webinar, password: 645926
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., live audio stream: lakechelannow.com, 682-4037, public questions taken at publiccomments@cityofchelan.us, prior to 5 p.m.
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/81754676730, meeting id: 817 5467 6730, password: 683470
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., contact 682-3515 or mashayekhg@chelanschools.org for information on how to access video conference, 682-3515