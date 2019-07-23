Wednesday
Schools
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.
Thursday
Community
Lance Tigner: 5 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Farmers Market, Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Invisible Touch — A Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis: 6:30 p.m., Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, RLStickets.com, invisibletouchtribute.com
Anthill Films’ “Return to Earth,” Evergreen Central Mountain Bike Association: 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300