Today
Community
Parkinsons Caregiver support group: 11 a.m., Wellness Place, 509 Okanogan Ave., 884-6833
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Grandparents Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 301 Yakima St., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 3:30 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671
Link Transit Board: 3:30 p.m., Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, 664-7611
Thursday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Pine Cone Turkey Craft Hour for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
"Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark": 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.