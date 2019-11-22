Saturday
Community
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cashmere Library
“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 206-697-6574
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Duo: 7 p.m., Riverside Center, Cashmere, Cashmere Community Concerts, cashmereconcerts.com
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Sunday
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Monday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th Street N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Cascade Elementary School library, East Wenatchee, 884-7169
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 548-5885
Manson School Board: 5 p.m., Manson High School student center, 687-3140
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Tri Commission meeting: 1 p.m.., Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
