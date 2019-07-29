Tuesday
Community
NCRL Puppet Show: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 3 to 4 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Kid’s Craft Event “Pool Noodle Aliens”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. July 30, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th St. N.W., 745-8537
Wednesday
Government
Storytime and Wooden Rocket Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Duct Tape Wallet Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Harry Potter Birthday Party!: 3 to 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Kid Craft “Button Moon”: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
The Sound of Music: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth, 548-2000
