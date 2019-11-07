Today
Community
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 1-800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — Straws and Connectors: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, iciclecreek.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
Saturday
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.