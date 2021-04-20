Today
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Facebook livestream: facebook.com/LinkTransit, Teleconference number: 1 (877) 216-1555, passcode: 859950, (509) 664-7608 Wenatchee
Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., masks are required and physical distancing will be in effect, (509) 664-3392
East Wenatchee City Council: 6 p.m., teleconference number: 1 (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 881 3143 2209, (509) 884-9515
Wednesday
Government
Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees: 3 p.m., wwrld.us/2RRz76d, (509) 682-6800