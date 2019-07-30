Wednesday
Government
Storytime and Wooden Rocket Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Duct Tape Wallet Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Harry Potter Birthday Party!: 3 to 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Kid Craft “Button Moon”: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Leavenworth Summer Theater’s “The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, 548-2000
Thursday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Blaze of Glory — A Tribute to Bon Jovi: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Ohme Garden, Wenatchee, RLStickets.com, blazeofgloryband.com
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Government
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1 and 2 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 886-0899
