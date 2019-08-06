Today

Community

Monarch Butterfly Game: 10 to 11 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

Sparkle Moon Night Craft and Stories: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Story and Craft “Straw Rockets”: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Science of Space: 2 to 3 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 Ext. 243

Wenatchee FIDO: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Public Library, 310 Douglas St., wenatcheefido.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 7 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org

“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org

Government

City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200

Thursday

Community

“All of Creation” summer art camp: 10 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market, hosted by Pacific Crest Church, pybuspublicmarket.org

Space Rocks Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.com

Transfers and Circuits: 1 to 2 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.com

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.com

Kids’ Craft “ Design Your Own Book Bag”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.com

Makerspace “Alcohol Ink Coasters”: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.com

Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.com

Telescope Craft: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.com

Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org

“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org

Government

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059

Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261

Entiat City Council: 7 p.m., fire station, 784-1500

Peshastin City Council: 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 548-4384

